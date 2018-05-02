Man murdered over DJ brawl at a wedding in Kalamna

Nagpur: A brawl over DJ music at a marriage led to murder of 29-year old man by a group of 7-8 unidentidfied persons in Kalamna police jurisdiction on Monday night. A friend of deceased was also injured seriously in the attack. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.

The complainant, Vicky Sunil Dongre (28), resident of Gorewada, along with his friend Nikhil Haridas Lokhande (29), resident of area near Panchasheel Buddha Vihar, had gone to a marriage at Aman Lawn, Old Kamptee Road, Kalamna, on Tuesday. Around 11.30 pm, a brawl erupted between Vicky, Nikhil and some unidentified persons over DJ music at the wedding. The wordy duel soon took ugly turn when 7-8 unidentified persons attacked Vicky and Nikhil with sharp-edged weapons. Vicky received grievous injuries while Nikhil collapsed and died on the spot.

Kalamna PSI Ingole, based on Vicky’s complaint, booked the unidentified accused under sections 302, 307, 143, 145, 147, 149, 504 of the IPC and started probe. No arrest has been made in the case so far.