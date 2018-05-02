Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Delhi CP : Will Maha cadre officer be able to make the cut?

    Mumbai/New Delhi:With the Delhi Assembly polls round the corner, the post of city’s top cop has become the point of discussion as Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik is going to retire from the post in 10 days. As the name of Maharashtra cadre officer Subodh Jaiswal has surfaced for the job, it remains to be seen if he would be able to supercede the Gujarat cadre officers who might be the natural pick of the government, in the wake of polls ahead.

    The key names of frontrunners includes 1985 batch officers Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal (IPS), SN Srivastava (IPS) currently serving as ADG, Western Zone (CRPF), 1987 batch officers Satyendra Garg (IPS) who was former Delhi Traffic top cop who is currently in MHA and J& K cadre SM Sahai (IPS).

    Sources claimed that Jaiswal, Sahai and Srivastava are being considered on the basis of their experience in dealing with terrorism and intelligence.

    Overall, Srivastava’s name tops the list. But, he also will not have a cakewalk as his relations with former Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Kumar Verma may mar his image.

    “There are speculations that the government wants the new Commissioner to have long tenure in Delhi. That is why, the department is considering the officers between the batch 1985 to 1988.

    However, the officers of 1988 batch are mostly ADG rank officers while the Delhi Police Commissioner rank requires a DG post. It could be possible that if 1988 batch officer is considered for Delhi’s post, the rank would be elevated,” a highly placed source said.

    1988 batch officers Balaji Srivastava (IPS) who is DGP Puducherry, SBK Singh (IPS) DGP Mizoram, 1987 batch Taj Hassan, the Special Commissioner, Delhi Traffic Police and 1986 batch S Nityanand (IPS) Special Commissioner at Provisions and Logistics in Delhi are also in the list of new CP.

    However, Nityanand is retiring in August which does not go in his favour.

    Ajay Kashyap (1985 batch), is also in the list but, his overnight transfer as DG, Tihar Jail is being considered out of contention.

    Political whispers suggest that the government would want the strong post should belong to someone having proximity with them, therefore the names of Gujarat Cadre officers AK Sharma (1987 batch) and Rakesh Asthana (1984 batch) are also in the list.

    It is not going to be an easy takeover for Amulya Patnaik’s successor. In fact the job of Delhi Police’s top job comes with a number of challenges.

    Rebellion within ranks remains a bigger challenge.

    In November last year, lawyers and police were involved in a clash in Tis Hazari Court which led to a protest by cops against the Commissioner of Police.

    The new CP will join days ahead of Delhi Assembly polls. Also, the new CP will have to improve the police’s image related to law and order situation and rise in crime incidents.

    “In last few months, several gruesome incidents of street crimes including snatching, gun point robberies have increased. May be due to the availability of CCTV footages, it has created a virtual impact on the people that Delhi is not safe. There is a need to curb street crime and change the perception of policing,” said a senior official.

    The ongoing protests at multiple locations in the city, the rumour terrorism, handling students and their protest will also be among the top tasks for the new CP. The rise in cyber crime is also one of the major challenges in front of the police.

