Published On : Tue, Nov 19th, 2019

Man murdered in suspected road rage in Imambada

Nagpur: A man was murdered by three bike-born youths in Rajabaksha in Imambada police station area on Monday night in a case of suspected road rage. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Khandait (33), a resident of Shatabdi Nagar, was working as agent in a seed company.

According to police, the incident occurred at 9.30 pm when Vijay was passing through the lane of Hanuman Temple in his car. Vijay reportedly whizzed pass the accused men identified as Yashwant Sitaram Chavhan (47), Sanjay Sitaram Chavhan (44) and Dinesh Sitaram Chavhan (51), all residents of Utkhana. Irked by it, the accused trio followed Vijay. The three men came on a bike from behind and rammed it into Vijay’s car. Soon after they blocked the car and picked up a quarrel with Vijay. One of them then allegedly stabbed Vijay in the stomach with sharp-weapon. Leaving Vijay lay in pool of blood the trio fled on their bike from the spot. Passersby noticed Vijay lying in blood and informed control room.

Imambada police have booked all the accused under Sections 302, 34 of the IPC and placed them under arrest

