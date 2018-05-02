Family booked for Rs 32 lakh home loan fraud

Nagpur: Three members of a family have been booked for allegedly defaulting on repayment of home loan Rs 32.21 lakh drawn from Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited.

The accused, Sevendrakumar Hemraj Angule (27), Vandana Hemraj Angule (40), and Hemraj Raddiram Angule (53) are the residents of 102, Shahu Nagar, Manewada. Pramod Rangrao Saratkar (32), Manager of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited, Patil Complex, Ganeshpeth, lodged a complaint with the police that the accused trio had taken housing loan of Rs 35,49,842 from the company in July 2015.

They made repayment of only Rs 3,28,700 and but failed to repay Rs 32,21,142 lakh to the company. On the basis of the complaint, police registered an offence under Sections 406, 420, 468, 467, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the three accused persons.