Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Sep 7th, 2019

Family booked for Rs 32 lakh home loan fraud

Nagpur: Three members of a family have been booked for allegedly defaulting on repayment of home loan Rs 32.21 lakh drawn from Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited.

The accused, Sevendrakumar Hemraj Angule (27), Vandana Hemraj Angule (40), and Hemraj Raddiram Angule (53) are the residents of 102, Shahu Nagar, Manewada. Pramod Rangrao Saratkar (32), Manager of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited, Patil Complex, Ganeshpeth, lodged a complaint with the police that the accused trio had taken housing loan of Rs 35,49,842 from the company in July 2015.

They made repayment of only Rs 3,28,700 and but failed to repay Rs 32,21,142 lakh to the company. On the basis of the complaint, police registered an offence under Sections 406, 420, 468, 467, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the three accused persons.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Burglars strike at two houses in same building in Arya Nagar, booty worth Rs 3.62 lakh stolen
Burglars strike at two houses in same building in Arya Nagar, booty worth Rs 3.62 lakh stolen
Maharashtra News
पवनी येथे नवीन विद्युत वितरण केंद्राचे थाटात उदघाटन
पवनी येथे नवीन विद्युत वितरण केंद्राचे थाटात उदघाटन
मौदा न.प. पाणीपुरवठा प्रकल्प शासनाची 14.73 कोटींना प्रशासकीय मान्यता पालकमंत्र्यांनी दिलेला शब्द पाळला
मौदा न.प. पाणीपुरवठा प्रकल्प शासनाची 14.73 कोटींना प्रशासकीय मान्यता पालकमंत्र्यांनी दिलेला शब्द पाळला
Hindi News
कृत्रिम तालाब में 4 दिनों में 1500 मूर्तियों का विसर्जन
कृत्रिम तालाब में 4 दिनों में 1500 मूर्तियों का विसर्जन
एसएनडीएल ने मीटर टेस्टिंग के पैसे तो लिए लेकिन महीने भर से नहीं किए गए चेक
एसएनडीएल ने मीटर टेस्टिंग के पैसे तो लिए लेकिन महीने भर से नहीं किए गए चेक
Trending News
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
PM Modi gives tight hug to emotional ISRO chief
PM Modi gives tight hug to emotional ISRO chief
Featured News
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
Trending In Nagpur
NOGS holds CRPF FOGSI-Joint Wellness Initiative-2019
NOGS holds CRPF FOGSI-Joint Wellness Initiative-2019
1500 Bappa idols immersed in artificial tanks in 4 days
1500 Bappa idols immersed in artificial tanks in 4 days
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
कृत्रिम तालाब में 4 दिनों में 1500 मूर्तियों का विसर्जन
कृत्रिम तालाब में 4 दिनों में 1500 मूर्तियों का विसर्जन
मौदा न.प. पाणीपुरवठा प्रकल्प शासनाची 14.73 कोटींना प्रशासकीय मान्यता पालकमंत्र्यांनी दिलेला शब्द पाळला
मौदा न.प. पाणीपुरवठा प्रकल्प शासनाची 14.73 कोटींना प्रशासकीय मान्यता पालकमंत्र्यांनी दिलेला शब्द पाळला
एसएनडीएल ने मीटर टेस्टिंग के पैसे तो लिए लेकिन महीने भर से नहीं किए गए चेक
एसएनडीएल ने मीटर टेस्टिंग के पैसे तो लिए लेकिन महीने भर से नहीं किए गए चेक
रनाळाच्या विकासासाठी निधी कमी पडणार नाही पालकमंत्र्यांची गावकर्‍यांना ग्वाही
रनाळाच्या विकासासाठी निधी कमी पडणार नाही पालकमंत्र्यांची गावकर्‍यांना ग्वाही
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Burglars strike at two houses in same building in Arya Nagar, booty worth Rs 3.62 lakh stolen
Burglars strike at two houses in same building in Arya Nagar, booty worth Rs 3.62 lakh stolen
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145