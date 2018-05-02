Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

President’s Rule In Maharashtra Recommended By Union Cabinet

Maharashtra President’s Rule: After the BJP and the Shiv Sena failed to show enough numbers to form a government, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Sharad Pawar to take a shot

MUMBAI: Maharashtra should be placed under President’s Rule, the Union Cabinet has recommended, according to sources. The recommendation follows uncertainty over government formation in the state 20 days after election results on October 24.

After the BJP and the Shiv Sena failed to show enough numbers to form a government, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Sharad Pawar to take a shot. The NCP is to give an answer by 8.30 pm today, which is why the recommendation of President’s Rule surprised many.

