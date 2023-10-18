DMER cancels Nagpur GMCH’s Rs 140 cr Modular OT Complex tender

Nagpur: Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has cancelled the tender of upgradation of Modular Integrated Operation Theatre Complex to be developed at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur. The work was worth Rs 142.91 crore, a report in a local English daily said.

As per the report, in the Tender Cancellation notice signed by Medical Education Commissioner, DMER has said, “The tender named ‘Upgradation of Modular Integrated OT Complex’ with advance equipment ward and ancillary area with supply, installation, testing and commissioning-11 complex and upgradation of ICU ward to modular ICU ward-6 complex has been cancelled due to administrative reason.”

The Tender Committee had raised certain objections on some of the points mentioned in the tender. Accordingly, it was sent to the State Medical Education Commissioner on September 6, 2023. The Commissioner conveyed the objections to the bidder and sought explanation. Since the replies were not satisfactory, the Commissioner cancelled the tender, the report added.

The Commissioner pointed out that as per the Government guidelines, tender specification should be designed in such a way that minimum three manufacturers should meet tender specification to make tender procedure more competitive and transparent. DMER had clearly mentioned that the bidder should have installed more than 100 integrated Operating Rooms in India.

The further objections raised include, ‘The tender and its specifications are poorly designed which will affect quality of work of such big magnitude in a highly crowded hospital like Government Medical College and Hospital. The budgeting of tender is not carried out by relevant technical experts and proper technical sanction is not done.’

DMER doesn’t have technical experts for specialised works mentioned in tender. Basic machines in ICUs and OTs are not taken into consideration and the medical equipment mentioned in tender documents are favouring a particular company, alleged the committee. The Tender Committee alleged that a bronchoscope of one particular company with locking specification is asked (which can be procured separately as a medical equipment) this clearly raises a doubt that this tender is specifically designed to favour one particular company which is against the tender guidelines issued by Maharashtra and Central Government.

In this tender there are three different components which are Operation Theatres, Labour Wards and Intensive Care Unit with different specifications. ‘How come experience of 100 integrated operation room is relevant to ICU and Labour Ward, and experience of setting up modular ICU and Modular Labour Wards is not asked which will favour a particular company who is having 100 integrated rooms experience and does not have any experience of Modular ICU and Labour Ward, questioned DMER,’

the committee expressed shock. The mentioned quantities in tender are not properly calculated but exaggerated. The per unit price of the item is not mentioned. Moreover, the tender inviting authority has no expert to measure the actual executed on-site quantity, says the Committee. The committee pointed out that the main purpose of this work was to upgrade the healthcare facility of GMCH, to enhance quality of treatment to poor and needy patients. But the purpose of this tender has been defeated.

