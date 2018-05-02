Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 9th, 2019

Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj

Molesting

Representational Pic

Nagpur: A 23-year-old girl has leveled-up allegation against an unidentified youth allegedly for outraging her modesty by holding her hand and forcing her to get inside his car on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred under Lakadganj police.

In her complaint, the victim told cops that, she was going to the grocery shop near Barbate Garden when the incident occurred. However, the accused was already present there in his car (MH/40/AR/8055). The accused first passed lewd comments at her before behaving objectionably with the 23-year-old. And when the victim was crossing by his vehicle he reportedly holds her hand tried to push her inside his vehicle.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, Lakadganj police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 354, 354 (D) of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Drunkard man sets stepmother ablaze in MIDC, arrested
Drunkard man sets stepmother ablaze in MIDC, arrested
Maharashtra News
बायोफ्यूएलचे महत्त्व शेतकऱ्यांपर्यंत पोहोचावे: केंद्रीयमंत्री श्री नितीन गडकरी
बायोफ्यूएलचे महत्त्व शेतकऱ्यांपर्यंत पोहोचावे: केंद्रीयमंत्री श्री नितीन गडकरी
आसोलीच्या के जॉन पब्लिक स्कुल विरोधात मौदा पोलीस स्टेशन ला तक्रार दाखल
आसोलीच्या के जॉन पब्लिक स्कुल विरोधात मौदा पोलीस स्टेशन ला तक्रार दाखल
Hindi News
कल महिला स्पेशल बस ‘तेजस्विनी’ का उदघाटन
कल महिला स्पेशल बस ‘तेजस्विनी’ का उदघाटन
जिओ के ओवर हेड केबल बने स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए चुनौती
जिओ के ओवर हेड केबल बने स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए चुनौती
Trending News
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
Featured News
देवेंद्र,दटके यांच्यात उपजत राजकीय प्रतिभा:गडकरी
देवेंद्र,दटके यांच्यात उपजत राजकीय प्रतिभा:गडकरी
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Trending In Nagpur
Car rams into 6 another vehicles in Teka Naka
Car rams into 6 another vehicles in Teka Naka
कल महिला स्पेशल बस ‘तेजस्विनी’ का उदघाटन
कल महिला स्पेशल बस ‘तेजस्विनी’ का उदघाटन
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Drunkard man sets stepmother ablaze in MIDC, arrested
Drunkard man sets stepmother ablaze in MIDC, arrested
जिओ के ओवर हेड केबल बने स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए चुनौती
जिओ के ओवर हेड केबल बने स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए चुनौती
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी घेतले शहरातील श्री गणेशाचे दर्शन
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी घेतले शहरातील श्री गणेशाचे दर्शन
पार्सल बोगीतून २० लाखांचे कपडे लंपास
पार्सल बोगीतून २० लाखांचे कपडे लंपास
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
मूलभूत सुविधांसाठी पूर्व नागपूरकरांची झुंज
मूलभूत सुविधांसाठी पूर्व नागपूरकरांची झुंज
गणेशजी से नागपुर की जनता को दिया संदेश “जल है तो कल है” : पोहाणे
गणेशजी से नागपुर की जनता को दिया संदेश “जल है तो कल है” : पोहाणे
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145