Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj

Nagpur: A 23-year-old girl has leveled-up allegation against an unidentified youth allegedly for outraging her modesty by holding her hand and forcing her to get inside his car on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred under Lakadganj police.

In her complaint, the victim told cops that, she was going to the grocery shop near Barbate Garden when the incident occurred. However, the accused was already present there in his car (MH/40/AR/8055). The accused first passed lewd comments at her before behaving objectionably with the 23-year-old. And when the victim was crossing by his vehicle he reportedly holds her hand tried to push her inside his vehicle.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, Lakadganj police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 354, 354 (D) of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.