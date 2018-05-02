Chidambaram’s family tweets on his behalf

Congress leader P Chidambaram, in jail for alleged corruption in clearances given to INX Media when he was Union finance minister, on Monday said no officer had done anything wrong and he did not want anyone to be arrested. Chidambaram, who was sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail last week in connection with the INX Media corruption case, asked his family to post a message from him on Twitter.

In the message, the veteran Congress leader said people asked him why only he had been arrested, but he had no answer. “I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following: People have asked me ‘If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?'” the tweet from Chidambaram’s official Twitter handle said. “I have no answer,” he said. “No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested,” Chidambaram said in another tweet.

The CBI is likely to file a chargesheet in the case by 30 September.