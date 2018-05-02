Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 9th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Chidambaram’s family tweets on his behalf

Congress leader P Chidambaram, in jail for alleged corruption in clearances given to INX Media when he was Union finance minister, on Monday said no officer had done anything wrong and he did not want anyone to be arrested. Chidambaram, who was sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail last week in connection with the INX Media corruption case, asked his family to post a message from him on Twitter.

In the message, the veteran Congress leader said people asked him why only he had been arrested, but he had no answer. “I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following: People have asked me ‘If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?'” the tweet from Chidambaram’s official Twitter handle said. “I have no answer,” he said. “No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested,” Chidambaram said in another tweet.

The CBI is likely to file a chargesheet in the case by 30 September.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Drunkard man sets stepmother ablaze in MIDC, arrested
Drunkard man sets stepmother ablaze in MIDC, arrested
Maharashtra News
बायोफ्यूएलचे महत्त्व शेतकऱ्यांपर्यंत पोहोचावे: केंद्रीयमंत्री श्री नितीन गडकरी
बायोफ्यूएलचे महत्त्व शेतकऱ्यांपर्यंत पोहोचावे: केंद्रीयमंत्री श्री नितीन गडकरी
आसोलीच्या के जॉन पब्लिक स्कुल विरोधात मौदा पोलीस स्टेशन ला तक्रार दाखल
आसोलीच्या के जॉन पब्लिक स्कुल विरोधात मौदा पोलीस स्टेशन ला तक्रार दाखल
Hindi News
कल महिला स्पेशल बस ‘तेजस्विनी’ का उदघाटन
कल महिला स्पेशल बस ‘तेजस्विनी’ का उदघाटन
जिओ के ओवर हेड केबल बने स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए चुनौती
जिओ के ओवर हेड केबल बने स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए चुनौती
Trending News
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
Featured News
देवेंद्र,दटके यांच्यात उपजत राजकीय प्रतिभा:गडकरी
देवेंद्र,दटके यांच्यात उपजत राजकीय प्रतिभा:गडकरी
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Trending In Nagpur
कल महिला स्पेशल बस ‘तेजस्विनी’ का उदघाटन
कल महिला स्पेशल बस ‘तेजस्विनी’ का उदघाटन
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Drunkard man sets stepmother ablaze in MIDC, arrested
Drunkard man sets stepmother ablaze in MIDC, arrested
जिओ के ओवर हेड केबल बने स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए चुनौती
जिओ के ओवर हेड केबल बने स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए चुनौती
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी घेतले शहरातील श्री गणेशाचे दर्शन
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी घेतले शहरातील श्री गणेशाचे दर्शन
पार्सल बोगीतून २० लाखांचे कपडे लंपास
पार्सल बोगीतून २० लाखांचे कपडे लंपास
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
मूलभूत सुविधांसाठी पूर्व नागपूरकरांची झुंज
मूलभूत सुविधांसाठी पूर्व नागपूरकरांची झुंज
गणेशजी से नागपुर की जनता को दिया संदेश “जल है तो कल है” : पोहाणे
गणेशजी से नागपुर की जनता को दिया संदेश “जल है तो कल है” : पोहाणे
नवंबर में ४ दिवसीय कृषि प्रदर्शनी ‘एग्रो विजन’
नवंबर में ४ दिवसीय कृषि प्रदर्शनी ‘एग्रो विजन’
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145