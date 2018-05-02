Man molests married woman in Lakadganj, booked

Nagpur: Lakadganj police have rounded up a 35-year-old Kamptee based man for allegedly molesting a married woman between July 1 and 3, this year. The woman was dropping her son to school when the accused made his advances to her.

In her complaint, the 37-year-old survivor told police that, on her way to drop her son to school, the accused identified as Roshan Parmar (35), a resident of Juni Kamptee intercepted her. Parmar reportedly behaved objectionably with the survivor and outraged her modesty in full public view.

Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, Lakadganj police have booked accused Parmar under Sections 354(D) of the IPC and started the probe.