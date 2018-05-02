Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

Published On : Thu, Jul 4th, 2019

Thieves break into house in Sonegaon, sneaks away with Rs 3.55 lakh booty

Nagpur: Unidentified elements barged into a house in Manish Lay-out under Sonegoan police station, and fled with gold ornaments and cash to the tune of Rs 3.55 lakh between June 26 and July 3, this year.

In his complaint a 65-year-old Sushilkumar Thakur, a resident of Plot. No. Gruha Nirman Society, Manish Lay-out told police that accompanied by his family he had gone to Bihar to attend some family function between June 26 and July 3.

In the meantime some unidentified burglars entered their house by breaking the latch of main door and decamped with gold and silver ornaments besides cash to the tune of Rs 3.55 lakh. Following which Thakur approached Sonegoan police station filed a complaint.

