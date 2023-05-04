Man loses Rs 6 lakh to cyber fraudster in work-from-home trick

Nagpur: In yet another incident of cyber fraud, a resident of Nandanvan area was duped of over Rs 6.02 lakh on the pretext of earning money through a work-from-home job.

In his police complaint, the victim Durgesh Shriram Giripunje (40), a resident of Plot No. 22, Neelkamal Nagar, Narsala Road, said that he received a message on WhatsApp from cell number 13393994494 wherein he was offered an opportunity to earn money through a part time work-from-home job on April 27. Giripunje said that the sender told him that he would get tasks and can earn money. Subsequently, he sent his Telegram account details to the sender. After giving him certain tasks, the sender transferred some amount to Giripunje’s account to gain his confidence.

Advertisement

The sender promised huge returns and asked him to send money after giving him some more tasks. Accordingly, he transferred Rs 6.02 lakh to the sender’s account. Later, the cyber crook siphoned off the money. When Giripunje realised that he was defrauded as he did not receive any returns, he lodged a complaint with police.

On the basis of Giripunje’s complaint, Cyber Police registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act, and initiated an investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement