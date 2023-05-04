Six booked by MIDC police for duping two youths by promising jobs in MahaMetro

Nagpur: MIDC police have registered a case against a gang that duped young job-seekers by promising them employment in MahaMetro. The accused took a significant amount of money from two youths under the pretext of providing technician jobs, but later made them do labour work.

The fraud came to light when one of the victims, Sachin Ashokrao Khobragade (32), a resident of Ward No. 20, Umred, filed a complaint with the police. The accused are Surendra Patnaik, Ayush Sharma, Satish alias Kabir Kalbande, Nagesh Chacher, Ritesh Kale, and Prachanda. Sachin was searching for a good job for a long time. He was informed by a friend about appointments in MahaMetro. He also told him about the accused.

In September 2021, the accused called Sachin to meet him at IC Square of MIDC. When Sachin reached there with his father, the accused took them to the metro car shed and convinced them that he could get a job as a technician in MahaMetro. However, the accused demanded Rs 2.50 lakh from Sachin’s father, promising him a six-month training and appointment as a technician in MahaMetro.

Sachin’s friend Kunal Bhardwaj Kawale also was duped by the accused of Rs 2.10 lakh to get a technician’s job. Sachin and Kunal started working at the behest of the accused, but they were not paid their salaries for four months. It was later found that the appointment letters given to Sachin and Kunal were fake, and they were being exploited as labourers.

The prime accused Surendra Patnaik, is a labour contractor in MahaMetro, who posed as an officer of the company and trapped many youths allegedly through his agent, police said. Many other young people have also fallen victim to this gang’s fraudulent activities. Sachin has filed a complaint with the police, and a case of fraud has been registered under Sections 420, 406 and 34 of Indian Penal Code against the gang. The police have started investigations into the matter.

