    Published On : Sat, Oct 24th, 2020

    Man loses Rs 17 lakh to get loan of Rs 20 crore from a dubious company

    Nagpur: A 49-year old man lost over Rs 17 lakh in order to get a loan of Rs 20 crore from a dubious company for starting a project. The cheating took place during a period between October 2017 and October 2018 in Sitabuldi police jurisdiction.

    The complainant, Parag Diwakar Bhalme, resident of Plot No. 15, Somalwada, Wardha Road, saw an advertisement in newspapers in the name of SSI Services Company. The advertisement offered to provide all types of loans for business lab projects without document requirement. The ad was given by the accused named Ashraf Ali Sheikh, native of A Wing 503, Andheri West, Mumbai. Subsequently, Parag contacted the accused who told him to meet him at Block No. 113, Golden Palace, near Sudama Talkies, Dharampeth.

    After meeting the accused Ashraf Ali Sheikh, Parag sought a loan of Rs 20 crore. The accused won the trust of Parag with glib talking and asked him to deposit a total of Rs 17.2 lakh from time to time between October 2017 and October 2018. However, Parag neither got the loan of Rs 20 crore nor his money was returned and thus cheated by the accused.

    Sitabuldi Senior PI Deshmukh, based on the complaint lodged by Parag Bhalme, booked the accused Ashraf Ali Sheikh under Section 420 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

