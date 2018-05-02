Gang kidnaps policeman’s 12-yr old son for Rs 10 lakh ransom in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: In an audacious act, a gang of 3-4 miscreants kidnapped the 12-year old son of a policeman and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh to release him. Although the boy has returned home, a hunt has been launched to nab the abductors. The incident took place in Gittikhadan police jurisdiction on Friday, October 23.

A resident of Qtr No. 280/2A/301, Police Colony, Katol Road, Pallavi Kamalesh Jawdikar (31), in her complaint to police said that her 12-year old son Sarthak was playing in front Police Colony gate around 1.30 pm on Friday.

During the same time, a gang of 3-4 unidentified persons accosted Sarthak and took him to a Maruti Van nearby on the pretext of seeking an address. Later, the gang pushed Sarthak into the van forcibly and took him away to an undisclosed destination.

After kidnapping the boy, the gang phoned Sarthak’s father Kamalesh Jawdikar (35) who is attached to Wadi Police Station as a Naik Police Constable (NMC) and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh to release his son. The abductors threatened to kill Sarthak if the ransom demand was not met.

However, Sarthak returned home around 6.30 pm on the same day. It could not be ascertained whether the kidnappers developed cold feet and released Sarthak on their own or he managed to free himself from their clutches and return home.

Gittikhadan PSI Patle, acting on Pallavi’s complaint, has registered a case under Sections 363, 384, 507 of the IPC and a hunt has been launched to arrest the gang of kidnappers.