    Published On : Sat, Oct 24th, 2020

    Two sisters cheat job-seeking girl of Rs 3.50 lakh

    Nagpur: Beltarodi police have booked two sisters on the charges of cheating a job-seeking girl to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh. The two accused lured the girl with a job in India Post and took money from her.

    The accused have been identified as Varsha alias Neeta Tayde and Vanshika alias Dolly Tayde.

    A resident of Plot No. 4, Rama Nagar, Vaishali Dennis Felix (40), in her complaint to police, said that the two accused sisters approached her in November 2016 and ‘promised’ to provide her daughter Ashwini a job of clerk in the Delhi office of India Post, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In return, the accused took a total Rs 3.50 lakh from Vaishali from time to time and gave Ashwini a bogus appointment letter.

    However, when the fraud came to notice of Vaishali, she demanded her money back. The accused sisters returned Rs 1.54 lakh to Vaishali but later started avoiding her. The accused even threatened Vaishali if she insisted on return of money.

    Beltarodi police constable Surendra registered a case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC against the two accused. Further probe is underway.

