Spike Continues: Nagpur reports 84 Covid-19, active cases at 275

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State reported 84 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 275. Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the day.

In the last 24 hours, 539 samples (463 RTPCR and 76 Antigen) were tested, of which 84 (56 from the city and 28 from rural areas) came back positive.

During the same period, a total of three patients (one from rural areas and two from the city) have also recovered. The number of active cases has nearly reached the 300-mark, as steady rise continues in Nagpur.

