Man kills neighbour in Kalamna

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Gulshan Nagar vicinity, after a man reportedly killed his neighbour here under Kalamna Police Station on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Niranjan alias Golu Abru Verma (30), a resident of Gulshan Nagar, cops have booked accused Golu alias Pramod Samaliya Rai Sahu (29) on the charges of murder.

According to police sources, Sahu reportedly took Verma to his home on the pretext of having some conversation on Wednesday evening. During the same an argument broke out between the duo. In the fir of rage, Sahu then attacked Verma with sharp edged weapons and killed him on the spot.



