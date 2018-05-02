Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, May 5th, 2021

    Man kills neighbour in Kalamna

    Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Gulshan Nagar vicinity, after a man reportedly killed his neighbour here under Kalamna Police Station on Wednesday.

    The deceased has been identified as Niranjan alias Golu Abru Verma (30), a resident of Gulshan Nagar, cops have booked accused Golu alias Pramod Samaliya Rai Sahu (29) on the charges of murder.

    According to police sources, Sahu reportedly took Verma to his home on the pretext of having some conversation on Wednesday evening. During the same an argument broke out between the duo. In the fir of rage, Sahu then attacked Verma with sharp edged weapons and killed him on the spot.


    Trending In Nagpur
    प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल की लूट रोके और रेडिएंस हॉस्पिटल को सील करे प्रशासन : बंटी शेलके
    प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल की लूट रोके और रेडिएंस हॉस्पिटल को सील करे प्रशासन : बंटी शेलके
    Seven Star, Kingsway, Wockhardt among hosps slapped with NMC notice over excess bill plaints
    Seven Star, Kingsway, Wockhardt among hosps slapped with NMC notice over excess bill plaints
    पश्चिम बंगालमधील निवडणूकपश्चात बलात्कार व हत्यासत्रांवर कथित पुरोगामी गप्प का?
    पश्चिम बंगालमधील निवडणूकपश्चात बलात्कार व हत्यासत्रांवर कथित पुरोगामी गप्प का?
    आनंदी रहा, काळजी घ्या; यंत्रणेला सहकार्य करा
    आनंदी रहा, काळजी घ्या; यंत्रणेला सहकार्य करा
    बुधवारी २४ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    बुधवारी २४ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    लॉकडाऊन काळात फक्त ई पासव्दारे सुरक्षित प्रवास करा.- पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    लॉकडाऊन काळात फक्त ई पासव्दारे सुरक्षित प्रवास करा.- पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    MSME’s Cluster Scheme to support private hospitals for Oxygen Plant
    MSME’s Cluster Scheme to support private hospitals for Oxygen Plant
    ऑक्सिजन प्लांटसाठी खासगी रुग्णालयांना सहाय्य करण्यासाठी एमएसएमई-विकास संस्था नागपूरची क्लस्टर योजना
    ऑक्सिजन प्लांटसाठी खासगी रुग्णालयांना सहाय्य करण्यासाठी एमएसएमई-विकास संस्था नागपूरची क्लस्टर योजना
    Man kills neighbour in Kalamna
    Man kills neighbour in Kalamna
    Nagpur reports 4,399 fresh Covid cases compared to 7,400 recoveries, recovery rate at 82.92%
    Nagpur reports 4,399 fresh Covid cases compared to 7,400 recoveries, recovery rate at 82.92%
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145