Man kills father over property dispute in Ganeshpeth, arrested

Nagpur: The frightening incidents of murders continue to rock the Second Capital of the State on Wednesday. In the latest incident, a man reportedly killed his own father owing to property dispute under Ganeshpeth Police. Cops have booked the accused son Sheik Younis (55) on the charges of murder, while the name of the deceased was given as Sheik Yusuf (73).

According to police sources, Yousuf had sold their ancestor house without telling Younis. This has irked Younis. The duo often indulged in fights and verbal duels regarding the same.

On Wednesday at around 11.30am, an argument erupted between them and in the fit of rage the Younis reportedly attacked Yousuf with an iron rod. With severe injuries Yusuf succumbed on the spot. Following the complaint lodged by Roksana Parveen, daughter of Yusuf, cops then rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

Following the incident, cops launched the manhunt of the accused and nabbed him on the charges of murder.