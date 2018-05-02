To break Coronavirus chain, NMC again starts sealing areas

Nagpur: In a bid to break the chain of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has again started to seal the areas across city. The move came after the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

It is pertinent to mention that Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut had already called for partial lockdown in the city. NMC Chief Radhakrishnan B and District Collector Ravindra Thakre have also issued notifications in this regards.

The following areas have been sealed in Nagpur:

Laxminagar Zone No.1

Indraprasth Layout, Swalambinagar Nagar

Pizza Hurt, Bajaj Nagar

Pioneer Tulip, Jaitala

Ankur Apartment, Jaiprakash Nagar

Laxmi Keshav Apartment, RTPS Road, Laxminagar

Tatya Tope Nagar (Anand Nagar)

Plot No. 44 Rajiv Nagar

Plot No. 1, Shreyas Sai Apartment Saursavti Vihar

Tirupati Co. Op. Bank, Bajaj Nagar

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar College, Dikshabhommi

Sanchayni Prestige Apartment, Punam Vihar

Dharampeth Zone No.2

Pandhrabodi

Plot No. 5, Sai Mangal Apartment, Giri Peth

Plot No. 75, Park Que Building Farmland, Ramdaspeth

Hanuman Nagar Zone No. 3

Plot No. 88, Ladikar Layout

Plot No. 25, Govind Prabhu Nagar, Rajapeth

Dhantoli Zone No. 4

Tata Capital Height, Tower 4

Arihant Apartment

Nehru Nagar Zone No. 5

Swami Narayan Enclave Sadashiv Nagar Wathoda

Lakhadganj Zone No. 8

Nevedyam Istoriya Mangal Karyalaya, Kalmna Road

Mangalwari Zone No. 10

Flat No. 305, Gopala Apartment, Clark Town, Mecosabag

State Bank of India, Kings way Road, Near Railway Station Road