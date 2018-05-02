To break Coronavirus chain, NMC again starts sealing areas
Nagpur: In a bid to break the chain of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has again started to seal the areas across city. The move came after the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.
It is pertinent to mention that Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut had already called for partial lockdown in the city. NMC Chief Radhakrishnan B and District Collector Ravindra Thakre have also issued notifications in this regards.
The following areas have been sealed in Nagpur:
Laxminagar Zone No.1
Indraprasth Layout, Swalambinagar Nagar
Pizza Hurt, Bajaj Nagar
Pioneer Tulip, Jaitala
Ankur Apartment, Jaiprakash Nagar
Laxmi Keshav Apartment, RTPS Road, Laxminagar
Tatya Tope Nagar (Anand Nagar)
Plot No. 44 Rajiv Nagar
Plot No. 1, Shreyas Sai Apartment Saursavti Vihar
Tirupati Co. Op. Bank, Bajaj Nagar
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar College, Dikshabhommi
Sanchayni Prestige Apartment, Punam Vihar
Dharampeth Zone No.2
Pandhrabodi
Plot No. 5, Sai Mangal Apartment, Giri Peth
Plot No. 75, Park Que Building Farmland, Ramdaspeth
Hanuman Nagar Zone No. 3
Plot No. 88, Ladikar Layout
Plot No. 25, Govind Prabhu Nagar, Rajapeth
Dhantoli Zone No. 4
Tata Capital Height, Tower 4
Arihant Apartment
Nehru Nagar Zone No. 5
Swami Narayan Enclave Sadashiv Nagar Wathoda
Lakhadganj Zone No. 8
Nevedyam Istoriya Mangal Karyalaya, Kalmna Road
Mangalwari Zone No. 10
Flat No. 305, Gopala Apartment, Clark Town, Mecosabag
State Bank of India, Kings way Road, Near Railway Station Road