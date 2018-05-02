Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Feb 24th, 2021

    To break Coronavirus chain, NMC again starts sealing areas

    Nagpur: In a bid to break the chain of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has again started to seal the areas across city. The move came after the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

    It is pertinent to mention that Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut had already called for partial lockdown in the city. NMC Chief Radhakrishnan B and District Collector Ravindra Thakre have also issued notifications in this regards.

    The following areas have been sealed in Nagpur:

    Laxminagar Zone No.1

    Indraprasth Layout, Swalambinagar Nagar

    Pizza Hurt, Bajaj Nagar

    Pioneer Tulip, Jaitala

    Ankur Apartment, Jaiprakash Nagar

    Laxmi Keshav Apartment, RTPS Road, Laxminagar

    Tatya Tope Nagar (Anand Nagar)

    Plot No. 44 Rajiv Nagar

    Plot No. 1, Shreyas Sai Apartment Saursavti Vihar

    Tirupati Co. Op. Bank, Bajaj Nagar

    Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar College, Dikshabhommi

    Sanchayni Prestige Apartment, Punam Vihar

    Dharampeth Zone No.2

    Pandhrabodi

    Plot No. 5, Sai Mangal Apartment, Giri Peth

    Plot No. 75, Park Que Building Farmland, Ramdaspeth

    Hanuman Nagar Zone No. 3

    Plot No. 88, Ladikar Layout

    Plot No. 25, Govind Prabhu Nagar, Rajapeth

    Dhantoli Zone No. 4

    Tata Capital Height, Tower 4

    Arihant Apartment

    Nehru Nagar Zone No. 5

    Swami Narayan Enclave Sadashiv Nagar Wathoda

    Lakhadganj Zone No. 8

    Nevedyam Istoriya Mangal Karyalaya, Kalmna Road

    Mangalwari Zone No. 10

    Flat No. 305, Gopala Apartment, Clark Town, Mecosabag

    State Bank of India, Kings way Road, Near Railway Station Road

