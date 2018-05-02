Hotels, restaurants, swimming pools will be closed on Sat-Sun: NMC Chief

Nagpur: Besides, markets and other non-essential establishments, hotels and restaurants would remain closed on weekends in the city till March 7. As per the notification issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Radhakrishnan B on Wednesday, the restaurants, hotels, swimming pools and libraries will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. Though, online deliveries shall be operational during the partial lockdown period.

Earlier there was confusion whether weekend curbs would extend to restaurants and eateries but on Wednesday the situation was clarified by the administration.

The administration with a view to stem the spread of COVID-19 has put several restrictions so that crowding can be avoided. As part of the curbs, all markets, non essential establishments, weekly markets would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday as they tend to attract more visitors and this was identified as the most potent condition for community transmission.

The partial lockdown kicked into effect with immediate effect wherein all educational and training institutions suspended physical classes and switched over to on-line mode of teaching. Elsewhere weekly markets held on Monday were prevented by authorities and persuaded sellers to cooperate since the current conditions are not conducive for allowing large gatherings at one place.