Covid-19: Nagpur reports 95 fresh cases, active patients at 350

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected a whopping 95 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 41 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.
Out of total 95 cases, 44 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 51 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.
A total of 2,915 samples (2,520 RT-PCR and 395 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.
With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 350.
