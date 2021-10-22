TB ward gang rape: High Court upholds lifer of 4 accused

Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has upheld the life sentence and other punishment of the four accused who were involved in gangrape of a minor girl in the TB ward premises of GMCH.

Justice Vinay Deshpande and Amit Borkar gave the verdict on Thursday.

The accused are Nitin Pritam Barisal (33), Ganesh Ramdas Satpute (30), Karunanand Ramesh Moon (32) and Rohit Sanjay Tambe (30). On December 27, 2017, the special sessions court sentenced all the four accused to life imprisonment.

Following which, the accused had filed an appeal

in the High Court against the order of special sessions court.

The court considering the concrete evidence on record, dismissed the appeal of the accused.

As per available details, the government had examined 18 witnesses in the sessions court. The incident had taken place on May 24, 2015 and the victim was a 17-year-old girl then.

She was returning home from work with a friend

around 7.30. The accused stopped her in the TB ward area. Then they beat up her and friend. After that her friend ran away After she was left alone there, the accused gangraped her and threatened to kill her if she would have tell anyone about it.

After reaching home at around 11.30 pm, the girl informed her mother about the ordeal.

A complaint was lodged at Imamwada Police Station.