Man killed in road accident

Nagpur: A man was killed when a speeding SUV rammed into his scooter in Lakadganj area, officials said. According to police, Sanjay Nagoji Dorle (45), a resident of Minimata Nagar, was heading towards Janta Hall from Mate Square on a Scooty Pep (MH31/DL-0515) at 4.45 pm.

A speeding Mahindra SUV (MH-31/EA6220) came behind and hit the scooter. Dorle sustained grievous injuries in the mishap. The SUV driver took profusely bleeding Dorle to hospital.

Dorle breathed his last the hospital. Lakadganj police have booked the SUV driver under Sections 279 and 304 (a) of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on