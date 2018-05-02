Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Aug 13th, 2020

    Man killed in road accident

    Nagpur: A man was killed when a speeding SUV rammed into his scooter in Lakadganj area, officials said. According to police, Sanjay Nagoji Dorle (45), a resident of Minimata Nagar, was heading towards Janta Hall from Mate Square on a Scooty Pep (MH31/DL-0515) at 4.45 pm.

    A speeding Mahindra SUV (MH-31/EA6220) came behind and hit the scooter. Dorle sustained grievous injuries in the mishap. The SUV driver took profusely bleeding Dorle to hospital.

    Dorle breathed his last the hospital. Lakadganj police have booked the SUV driver under Sections 279 and 304 (a) of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on

    Trending In Nagpur
    Four goons who robbed man at knife-point held
    Four goons who robbed man at knife-point held
    Man killed in road accident
    Man killed in road accident
    बँक कर्मचाºयांचेही सायबर गुन्ह्यात संबंध?
    बँक कर्मचाºयांचेही सायबर गुन्ह्यात संबंध?
    “Ladies Special “ A Journey of sweet songs live on fb by Harmonic Entertainment.
    “Ladies Special “ A Journey of sweet songs live on fb by Harmonic Entertainment.
    Wanjri (Vinoba Bhave Nagar) overhead tank cleaning on Aug 14
    Wanjri (Vinoba Bhave Nagar) overhead tank cleaning on Aug 14
    साहिल सैय्यदच्या अनधिकृत बंगल्यावर मनपाने चालविला बुलडोजर
    साहिल सैय्यदच्या अनधिकृत बंगल्यावर मनपाने चालविला बुलडोजर
    Round Table India presents “Freedom Concert” on 15th August, 2020
    Round Table India presents “Freedom Concert” on 15th August, 2020
    Nagpur Corona Update: 621 new positive, 27 reported deaths
    Nagpur Corona Update: 621 new positive, 27 reported deaths
    मालमत्ता कर व पाणी बिल ५० टक्के माफ करा : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    मालमत्ता कर व पाणी बिल ५० टक्के माफ करा : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Video: After Ambekar, NMC demolishes fraud Sahil Sayeed’s bungalow in Mankapur
    Video: After Ambekar, NMC demolishes fraud Sahil Sayeed’s bungalow in Mankapur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0