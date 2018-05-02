Four goons who robbed man at knife-point held

Nagpur: Sakkardara police have arrested four goons for robbing a man at knife-point. The accused have been identified as Sonu Rajkumar Dandekar (24), a resident of Bhande Plot; Amol Krishnaji Kohale (26), a rescind of Gargoti nagar; Amit Devidas Pal (23), a resident of Plot No. 15, Pawanputra Nagar and Akash Rambhau More (23), a resident of Plot No. 118, Tuljai Nagar.

According to police, the accused had robbed Vaibhav Ramesh Mahurakar (30), a resident of Plot No. 9, Kharbi, at knifepoint on Tuesday at 3.45 pm. Acting on a tip-off, the police have arrested the accused from their house. All the accused are history-sheeter goons.

Sonu Dandekar having 11 criminal cases against him at various police stations in the city.

The arrest was made by Sr. PI Satyawan mane, PI Chandrakant Yadav, API Sagar Awhad, ASI Madhukar Tule and staff including Govind Deshmukh, Nilesh Shendre, Rohan Choudhary, Pawan Lambat and others.