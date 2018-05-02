Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Aug 13th, 2020

    Four goons who robbed man at knife-point held

    Nagpur: Sakkardara police have arrested four goons for robbing a man at knife-point. The accused have been identified as Sonu Rajkumar Dandekar (24), a resident of Bhande Plot; Amol Krishnaji Kohale (26), a rescind of Gargoti nagar; Amit Devidas Pal (23), a resident of Plot No. 15, Pawanputra Nagar and Akash Rambhau More (23), a resident of Plot No. 118, Tuljai Nagar.

    According to police, the accused had robbed Vaibhav Ramesh Mahurakar (30), a resident of Plot No. 9, Kharbi, at knifepoint on Tuesday at 3.45 pm. Acting on a tip-off, the police have arrested the accused from their house. All the accused are history-sheeter goons.

    Sonu Dandekar having 11 criminal cases against him at various police stations in the city.

    The arrest was made by Sr. PI Satyawan mane, PI Chandrakant Yadav, API Sagar Awhad, ASI Madhukar Tule and staff including Govind Deshmukh, Nilesh Shendre, Rohan Choudhary, Pawan Lambat and others.

