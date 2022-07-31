Man killed in broad-day-light in Gittikhadan

Advertisement

Nagpur: People living in Gittikhadan area woke up to horrifying news on Sunday morning after a man was killed just 100-meters from Gittikhadan Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Narayan Diwedi.

Advertisement

According to police sources, some armed miscreants attacked Diwedi at around 8 am following past argument. He suffered severe abdomen injuries. Diwedi was rushed to nearby hospital; however, he was declared dead by the doctors.

In the meantime, Gittikhadan Police have registered an offence of murder and probing further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement