Nagpur Katta: Gadkari advocates Orange sapling in every household to make it true Orange City

Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari known for his unique style of living and working today advocated that we should plant Orange sapling in every household in the city to make it in true sense Orange City.

I have been traveling across the country and world and strongly feels that people of Nagpur whether they live in apartments, Housing Societies, bungalows or in their homes should think of planting saplings which would ultimately produce Oranges right in their homes.

In a candid interactions with a group of intellectual bureaucrats, editors and entrepreneurs at ” Vishnu Ki Rasoi”, today Morning over breakfast, Gadkari also favored Organic farming of horticulture, vegetables and sugar canes in the region. I am producing Organic vegetables and selling them in open market and indeed it fetched Rs 12 lakhs, he revealed it proudly.

Talking about various development projects Gadkari said the Musical Fountain which has come up in Futala Lake is one of the biggest and soon entering Guinness World Records book.

Mega Star Amitabh Bachhan (English) Gulzar (Hindi) and Nana Patekar (Marathi ) will lend their voices as Commentary.

Famous Music Composer A R Rehman has been roaped in for the Music for the Musical Fountain.

Bachchan and Patekar are likely to attend the formal opening ceremony in the days to come, Gadkari who is the brainchild of project said.

… Joseph Rao – Senior Journalist

