Man killed as truck hits bike near Orange City Hospital

Nagpur: A 30-year old man was killed when the bike he was riding was hit by a recklessly driven tipper truck near Orange City Hospital, Savarkar Nagar here on Friday afternoon. The truck driver has been arrested by Bajaj Nagar police.

The deceased, Pankaj Madhukar Kurvey (30), resident of Naik Wadi, Bangladesh locality, and his friend Rahul Sitaram Sonkusre (39), resident of Jagruti Colony, Katol Road, work in a company as Sales Engineers. On Friday around 3.45 pm, both were carrying plasma cutting machines on their two-wheelers separately. As they reached near Orange City Hospital, a rashly driven tipper truck (MH-40/CD 0597) hit Pankaj’s bike (MH-31-CU 1104) forcefully. The impact left Pankaj critically injured and he died on the spot.

Bajaj Nagar Woman PSI, based on a complaint lodged by Rahul Sonkusre, booked the truck driver Javed Gaffar Shah (30), resident of Khapa, Tehsil Saoner, under Section 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act and arrested him. Further probe is underway.