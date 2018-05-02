Delhi Metro to resume services with 50% capacity

Delhi Metro to resume services with 50 per cent capacity, announced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities. Markets, malls to be opened on odd-even basis, Kejriwal said.

The private offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff. Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100 per cent, group B with 50 per cent staff, he said.

“We are ready to combat the third wave of COVID19. We have set up a pediatric task force,” Kejriwal said.

“With an expected third wave of COVID-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared.

“We have also spoken to Indraprastha Gas limited to produce 150 tones of oxygen,” the Delhi CM said.