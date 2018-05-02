    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 5th, 2021
    National News

    Delhi Metro to resume services with 50% capacity

    Delhi Metro to resume services with 50 per cent capacity, announced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    Lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities. Markets, malls to be opened on odd-even basis, Kejriwal said.

    The private offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff. Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100 per cent, group B with 50 per cent staff, he said.

    “We are ready to combat the third wave of COVID19. We have set up a pediatric task force,” Kejriwal said.

    “With an expected third wave of COVID-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared.

    “We have also spoken to Indraprastha Gas limited to produce 150 tones of oxygen,” the Delhi CM said.

    Four men grab old man’s two plots fraudulently in Dighori
    Man killed as truck hits bike near Orange City Hospital
    Con man dupes woman of Rs 4 lakh by ‘promising’ job to her son in Health Deptt
    Yoga and Meditation Are Proven Remedy For Stress Management -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    WCL कर्मियों के प्रश्न पर INTUC से संलग्न संगठनों से चर्चा करना चाहिए था
    वाघोड़ा-शिवरा घाट पर जांच के नाम पर सांठगांठ
    संजय बंगाले ‘नासुप्र’चे नवे ट्रस्टी
    मोहफुल गावठी दारु सामग्री साहित्य जप्त
    Scientific guidelines contemplating system driven Covid management : Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT
    Maharashtra set for five-level unlock from Monday
