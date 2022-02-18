Three arrested with 2.5 kg Pangolin scales

Nagpur: A JOINT team of Nagpur Forest Department and Pench Forest Division arrested three people and seized 2.5 kilograms of Pangolin scales from their possession on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team arrested the three persons Prabhakar Bhimrao Maraskolhe (64), Shalikram Baban Radpachi (45) and Sukhdev Gangadhar Jadhav (28) while selling the scales. The accused were booked under various sections ofWildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The operation took place under the supervision of P Kalyankumar, Dr Bharat Singh Hada and Dr Prabhunath Shukla.

Narendra Chandekar, Atul Deokar, Lahu Thokal, Nilesh Tawle, Sudhir Kularkar, Vinod Shende, Ganesh Jadhav and Dinesh Padwal worked hard in the operation.