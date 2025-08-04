Man jumps from Nagpur’s Sadar Flyover, dies on spot

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a shocking incident on Monday afternoon, a 31-year-old man died by suicide after jumping off the Sadar–Mankapur flyover. The deceased has been identified as Yashwant Ramesh Sahu, a resident of Kukreja Nagar, Jaripatka.

According to police sources, Sahu worked as a security guard with MESKO Company. On Monday, he reportedly rode his two-wheeler to the flyover, parked it by the roadside, and suddenly leapt off the structure.

Gold Rate 04 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,12,100/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

He sustained fatal injuries in the fall and died on the spot. Police reached the location immediately after being alerted, but he had already succumbed to his injuries.

The reason behind the extreme step remains unclear. An investigation is underway to determine what led him to take this drastic action.