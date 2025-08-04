Nagpur to Face 36-Hour Water Supply Shutdown on August 5 & 6

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), in collaboration with Orange City Water (OCW), has announced a 36-hour water supply shutdown in the city due to essential maintenance and infrastructure upgradation work at the Pench-I Water Treatment Plant (WTP).
The planned shutdown will begin at 10:00 AM on August 5 and continue until 10:00 PM on August 6, 2025.
This activity is part of the AMRUT scheme (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), and several areas across Nagpur will experience a complete disruption in water supply during this period.
Affected Areas Include:
- GH-Buldhi Command Area
- Wanjari Nagar (Old & New CA)
- Reshimbagh CA
- Hanuman Nagar CA
- Godrej Anandam ESR
- GH-Medical Feeder
- GH-Central Railway Line
- GH-Boriyapura CA
- GH-Vahan Thikana CA
- GH-Sadar CA
- GH-Raj Nagar CA
- Bezonbagh ESR CA
OCW has appealed to residents to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate during the maintenance period. The water supply will be restored gradually starting the night of August 6.
For more details, citizens can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.