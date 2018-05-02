Man held for trying to break open ATM

Nagpur: Beltarodi police arrested a 30- year-old man from Sham Nagar area for attempting to break open a private Punjab National Bank’s ATM. The accused was identified as Nikhilesh alais Nippo Santosh Uke, a resident of Plot No. 268, Jai Hind Society 3, Sham Nagar, Nagpur.

According to police, the man tried to break open an ATM but failed, on Thursday night. A sanitary worker noticed the damaged ATM and alerted bank official Chandrashekhar Namdeo Barapatre who reported the matter to the police. Staff of Beltarodi police station rushed to the spot and recovered CCTV footage. After analysis of CCTV footage, the police identified Uke and arrested him from his house on Friday.

An offence under Sections 380, 427 and 511 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Beltarodi police against the accused. Under the guidance of DCP Zone IV Vivek Masal, the arrest was made by Sr. Police Inspector Vijay Akot, PSI Vikas Manpiya, Randhir Dixit, Tejram Deole, Gopal Deshmukh,Vijay Shriwas, Bajrang Junghare, Prashant Sonulkar, Kunal Landge, Nitin Bawne and others.