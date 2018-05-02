Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, Jul 26th, 2020

    COMHAD and CHPA Uk International honours Tukaram Mundhe with corona warrior honor

    Nagpur – In Appreciation of his outstandingcommitment,Dedication and Selfless Service With Sacrifice To Fight COVID 19 during the challenging time as FRONT LINE WARRIOR,And for being people guiding light in this phase of diversity.

    Prof Rawat sir Advisor Comhad presented Shawl,Dr Yashwant Patil President of Comhad presented Bouquet and I as Executive Director of comhad was fortunate to present him the Special Memento.

    Honourable Shri Tukaram Mundhe, Nagpur Municipal commissioner is leading from the front.

    He is setting an example for excellence in leadership & effective management of people/other resources.

    Golden rule of management ” Perform or Perish”.This seems to be the guiding principle of Mudeji’s, style of leadership.

