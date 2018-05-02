COMHAD and CHPA Uk International honours Tukaram Mundhe with corona warrior honor

Nagpur – In Appreciation of his outstandingcommitment,Dedication and Selfless Service With Sacrifice To Fight COVID 19 during the challenging time as FRONT LINE WARRIOR,And for being people guiding light in this phase of diversity.

Prof Rawat sir Advisor Comhad presented Shawl,Dr Yashwant Patil President of Comhad presented Bouquet and I as Executive Director of comhad was fortunate to present him the Special Memento.

Honourable Shri Tukaram Mundhe, Nagpur Municipal commissioner is leading from the front.

He is setting an example for excellence in leadership & effective management of people/other resources.

Golden rule of management ” Perform or Perish”.This seems to be the guiding principle of Mudeji’s, style of leadership.