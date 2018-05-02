Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, three service chiefs pay tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

    New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs paid tribute to soldiers at the National War Memorial on the 21st anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil War.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. Taking to Twitter, he wrote,”Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India`s proud, valor and steadfast leadership. I bow to the soldiers who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the tricolor there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India, who are dedicated to protecting the motherland.

    Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999.

