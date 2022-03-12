Man hacks daughter, wife to death, ends life by hanging in Nagpur’s MIDC area

Nagpur: In an appalling incident, a man killed his daughter and wife and later committed suicide by hanging himself. The macabre incident occurred in Rajiv Nagar locality coming under MIDC police jurisdiction on late Friday night.

The deceased, Vilas Champatrao Gavte first slit the throat of his 13-year old daughter Amruta and then hacked his wife Ranjana (45) to death. Later Vilas ended his life by hanging. The exact reason behind Vilas committing the gory murders could not be ascertained immediately.

Details are awaited.