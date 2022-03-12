Dreams shattered: Companies in a fix as Mihan-SEZ lacks necessary facilities

Nagpur: The dream of ‘Mihan se Mahaan’ is getting shattered due to lackadaisical attitude of retired officials. The ambitious Mihan project in Nagpur is bereft of a number of facilities. Though the companies submit their complaints in the Coordination Committee, the complaints are rarely addressed.

In Nagpur Mihan, 4-5 MRO companies have been set up so far. Some have started working and some are being erected. The first MRO to come to Mihan was of Air India. The Air India MRO has been working well at its level. However, for the expansion of the MRO, the facility of night towing to taxi-way was desired. The demand was raised with Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) in writing but nothing tangible was done to provide the facility.

According to MRO officials, most of the domestic night flights are empty. Hence the airlines prefer repairs and maintenance in the nights. But in Nagpur MRO, it is not done. Though Tax-Way has been built, the facility of night-towing of aircraft has not been developed here. Bright lighting of Taxi-Way could bring many aircraft for night repairs. In the meetings, only assurances are doled out but no facility has been developed as yet. Many airlines have been facing hardships on this count, lamented the officials.

Kalpana Saroj Global Aviation problem:

According to the media reports, recently the Kalpana Saroj Global Aviation (KSGA), an investor in the SEZ, was allotted land for setting up an MRO. However, when the company sought the land registered, it was told that it will not get the stamp duty exemption. The stamp duty exemption for companies acquiring land in Mihan-SEZ expired a year ago. This was told to Kalpana Saroj Global Aviation. The stamp duty exemption was a major incentive for investors in Mihan, dubbed to be among the biggest multi-product SEZs in the country, the reports added.

Following the setback, the KSGA has sent letter after letter to MADC and Development Commissioner but nobody is helping the company. It simply means, this project is also in doldrums due to apathy of the officials. The media reports further said that the KSGA, in a letter to the MADC, said the fact was not disclosed to it at all. The letter says rather the MADC provided KSGA with the exemption notification overlooking the fact that it had already lapsed. The letter further says at the time of registration, the company’s representatives were told that the exemption has expired.

No bus, auto service:

Thousands of youths have been working in Mihan but there is no public transport system for their convenience. The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari always talks about the facility of good public transport system but in the case of Mihan, it is not being made a reality. Due to the absence of a public transport system, thousands of Mihan workers face hardships.

Mobile restaurants:

Many workers, who work in small cubicles in the W Building, want some time to spend leisurely. But there is no such place. There is no proper place even for enjoying snacks. They sit below the building or at open land for eating their tiffin. In view of the situation, the office of Development Commissioner is in favour of a mobile van restaurant. But with no cooperation, the problem is getting bigger and bigger with each passing day and the sufferers are thousands of workers.

Irregularities:

The Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) has been issued a strongly-worded letter pointing out a number of irregularities in Mihan-Special Economic Zone (Mihan-SEZ). It has been suggested to take up a vigilance inquiry into the matters cited in the communication. The letter is on behalf of the Ministry of Commerce, which is represented by the Office of Development Commissioner in the SEZs. Development Commissioner is a post designated for each special economic zone and the office ensures compliance of the SEZ-related laws. State government company — MADC — is the developer of Mihan-SEZ.

It has been pointed out that close to six companies have been allowed to wind up and vacate the premises in the SEZ, without mandatory intimation to the Customs Department or getting a no dues certificate from the DC’s office. The letter mentions it to be a gross violation of the SEZ rules pointing out that the matter can be taken up before the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) or Lokayukta.