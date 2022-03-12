Mystery solved: Foetuses were brought by Purohit Nursing Home for teaching students

Nagpur: The mystery behind the sensational finding of six foetuses and other body parts in Nagpur’s Quetta Colony has been solved. The foetuses were brought by Purohit Nursing Home for teaching and research for students. The foetuses were six year old. Dr Yashoda Purohit was running the nursing home. In 2016, Dr Yashoda Purohit passed away.

The foetuses and other body parts — a human kidney, a tumour and human bones – were kept safely in the nursing home. Some days back, Dr Gokul Purohit had instructed the Nursing Home caretaker Bipindra Sahu to dispose of old scrap lying in the hospital. Sahu took away biomedical waste and the foetuses along with scrap. Sahu sold the scrap and other material to a scrap dealer for Rs 6,000.

A CCTV grab with police shows scrap dealer, identified as Sunil Sahu alias Bihari Ramdular Gupta, dumping trash wrapped in plastic from his cart, making a call from his cell phone and then leaving the spot.

The reality would come to fore after the forensic tests. Police have launched detailed investigations into the matter.