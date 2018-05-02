Man hacked to death over money in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: A young man was hacked to death by two criminals over money dispute in Hudkeshwar police jurisdiction on Thursday evening. No arrest has been made in the murder case so far.

The deceased, Vaibhav Suresh Murtey (34), was a resident of Plot No. 19, behind Guruprasad Lawm, Bhole Nagar. According to police, Vaibhav had given money to the accused Kunal Bacchere on credit some months ago.

On Thursday around 6 pm, Vaibhav demanded his money from the accused Kunal. However, a quarrel erupted between Vaibhav and Kunal. Later, the accused Kunal and his one accomplice accosted Vaibhav near Padole Sabhagruha, Hudkeshwar Road and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. Vaibhav collapsed and died on the spot. Both the accused later fled the spot.

Huskeshwar police constable Rajkumar, based on the complaint filed by Suman Suresh Murtey (36), booked the accused Kunal Bacchere and his accomplice under Sections 302, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.