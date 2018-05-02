Be aware of this con woman: Nagpur cops caution people

Nagpur: City police have cautioned the Nagpur citizens to be alert as cops have booked a con woman named Priti Jyotirmoy Das who has duped many people and also extorted money by intimidating them.

A press statement issued by Public Relations Officer (PRO) Manoj Sutar of Nagpur Police, said that Pachpaoli police have booked the notorious accused Priti Das under Sections 420, 384 of the IPC for breach of trust, cheating and extortion.

According to police, the accused Priti Das got acquainted with the complainant Umesh alias Guddu Devishankar Tiwari (50), residing as tenant in the house of Prakashchand Agrawal in Pachpaoli, through Facebook. The accused con woman had promised Umesh marriage with him after divorce with his wife. After winning trust of Umesh, the accused assured to purchase a flat for him and took Rs 2.80 lakh from Umesh. However, when the accused failed to purchase the flat for Umesh, he demanded his money back. But instead of returning his money, the accused Priti Das threatened him of implication in a false case and took Rs 2.42 lakh more from Umesh. Later, at the force of threat, the accused woman usurped Rs 14.87 lakh more in the form of valuable things and cash as well. Acting on the complaint of Umesh Tiwari, a case was registered against the accused Priti Das and a probe is going on.

Cops further informed that earlier also such kinds of offences have been registered against the accused Priti Das at different police stations in Nagpur city and nearby districts. A case under Sections 420, 406, 468, 467, 506, 507, 34 was registered at Sitabuldi Police Station in the year 2010 as well as Bhandara police had booked the accused under Section 420 in the year 2016.

The modus operandi of the con woman is that she poses herself as social activist through social media and makes ‘friendship’ with noted and wealthy persons. After winning their trust and luring them, the accused took money from them. The accused also trapped many unemployed youths and ‘promised’ them jobs saying she has good connections with higher officials in various departments.

The city police have cautioned the people and also appealed them to lodge complaints against the accused Priti Das if she has taken money from them and duped them. The victims can lodge complaints at concerned police stations or contact Police Control Room on phone number 0712-2561222, the press statement said.