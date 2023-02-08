Man, four others booked for property dealer’s murder in Nagpur

Nagpur: Tehsil Police have booked a property dealer and four of his accomplices for allegedly killing his business partner in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Cops have booked the accused Parwez Yakub Khan (28), a resident of Pardi and his four accomplices for killing Parwez Sheikh Wald Papa Miya Sheikh (30), a resident of Kharbi near Agrasen Chowk under Tehsil Police Station.

According to police sources, Khan and Sheikh used to work as property dealers. The duo shared a conflict over money. Between the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Khan reportedly called Sheikh at Agrasen Chowk on the pretext of giving him his share. However, as Sheikh approached the site, Khan along with his accomplices attacked him and killed him on the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by Sheikh’s father, cops have booked accused persons under Sections 302, 143, 147, 148,149 of the IPC. Further investigation is on.

