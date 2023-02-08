Bomb Threat: Nagpur cops arrest man who made the call!

Nagpur: Nagpur Police on Tuesday tracked down the man who had made a threat call to the Police Control Room claiming that there was a bomb at Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) commonly known as Mayo Hospital on Monday.

The man turned out to be mentally ill and was taking treatment at RMH. The man is identified as Narayan Nege (62), who lives in Friends Colony at a rented house with his brother Pundalik (60).

Sources said that Narayan’s wife and son live in Bangalore while he lives with his brother.

On Monday evening, the police control room received a call claiming that there was a bomb in Mayo and RMH. The incident had caused a panic among the police department. Following which, a thorough search of the premises of the hospital was carried out with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams. But the police found nothing.

