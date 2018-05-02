    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Published On : Sat, Oct 17th, 2020

    Man found dead in Godhani, Mankapur cops suspect murder

    Nagpur: Mystery surrounds the death of a man at Godhani under Mankapur police on Friday night. Police suspect it to be a case of murder after spotting injuries on the body and an investigation is on. Banarasi, has been identified as the deceased.

    The deceased, prima facie looks like was hacked to death by using wooden sticks. Though, the exact reason behind the death is unknown. Some locals who spotted the body alerted Mankapur police. Cops have sent body for autopsy, informed police sources.

    In the meantime cops have registered an offence of murder and investigating further.



