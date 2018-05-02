In a first, NMC budget to be presented online on Oct 20

Nagpur: For the first time in the history of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the budget for 2020-21 will be presented by Chairman of Standing Committe online. The budget will be presented in the Special General Body meeting at 11 am on Tuesday, October 20.

The delayed budget of the local body for the current year 2020-21 will be presented Vijay alias Pintu Zalke, Chairman of NMC Standing Committee. The period for implementing the budget will be of three months from November to January 2021. The general body meeting will be conducted through video-conferencing, and office-bearers, corporators, officers will be informed about the joining link 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the meeting.

Pradeep Pohane, the then Chairman of Standing Committee, had presented NMC budget of Rs 3,197.34 crore for 2019-20. However, NMC could not achieve the revenue target owing to several reasons including reduced recovery and reduced inflow of aid from the Government. Tukaram Mundhe, the then Municipal Commissioner, presented revised budget and effected budget cut. The next few months spelled more trouble for NMC as far as revenue was concerned due to coronavirus outbreak. With lockdown restrictions being eased, situation is improving. Zalke is expected to present a budget of around Rs 3,300 crore. The budget is expected to focus on completing the pending projects as well as raising the target of recovery of property tax.





