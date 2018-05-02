    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Oct 17th, 2020
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maha govt allows gyms to reopen from Oct 25

    New Delhi, Mar 17 (ANI): A deserted view of a closed gym as gym will be shut till 31st march, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

    Nagpur/ Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said gymnasiums and fitness centres in the state will be allowed to reopen from Dussehra, which falls on October 25.

    During a virtual meeting with representatives of gyms and fitness centres, the chief minister said group activities like zumba and yoga and steam and sauna facilities will not be allowed.

    “Gymnasiums and fitness centres are for the welfare of citizens, so care should be taken to ensure that there is no virus spread. The SoPs should be strictly followed,” he said.

    Thackeray said the state government was going slow on lifting COVID-19 restrictions because there should be no complacency.

    Safety measures such as disinfecting premises at hourly interval, physical distancing, sanitisation and use of masks would be mandatory, the chief minister said, adding that health checks of trainers and staff should be done regularly.



    Trending In Nagpur
    Man found dead in Godhani, Mankapur cops suspect murder
    Man found dead in Godhani, Mankapur cops suspect murder
    In a first, NMC budget to be presented online on Oct 20
    In a first, NMC budget to be presented online on Oct 20
    3 goons slap woman, rob her of mobile phone in Nandanvan
    3 goons slap woman, rob her of mobile phone in Nandanvan
    Karni Sena activists undertake traffic trial of double decker bridge in Nagpur
    Karni Sena activists undertake traffic trial of double decker bridge in Nagpur
    Ex-Shiv Sena leader Kadav gets bail in extortion, cheating case
    Ex-Shiv Sena leader Kadav gets bail in extortion, cheating case
    CP Amitesh Kumar promotes 2250 cops in Nagpur
    CP Amitesh Kumar promotes 2250 cops in Nagpur
    अश्विनी इंफ़्रा-डीसी गुरुबक्षाणी व अधीक्षक अभियंता तालेवार को बचाने प्रशासन मौन
    अश्विनी इंफ़्रा-डीसी गुरुबक्षाणी व अधीक्षक अभियंता तालेवार को बचाने प्रशासन मौन
    FDA asked to keep vigil to curb illegal trade of banned gutkha
    FDA asked to keep vigil to curb illegal trade of banned gutkha
    MPCB notice to Saoner’s Malu Paper Mills
    MPCB notice to Saoner’s Malu Paper Mills
    झीका इन्स्टिट्यूट तर्फे पेंटींग स्पर्धा
    झीका इन्स्टिट्यूट तर्फे पेंटींग स्पर्धा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145