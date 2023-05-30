Man-father-in-law duo killed, wife injured as truck hits bike in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: In a ghastly mishap, a man and his father-in-law were killed and wife injured seriously as the bike they were riding in was hit by a speeding truck in Hudkeshwar police jurisdiction on Monday, May 29 afternoon. The driver of the killer truck fled the spot along with his vehicle fearing angry backlash from people.

The deceased have been identified as Akash Durgaprasad Jambhulkar (26), resident of Ward No. 1, Parsodi, Tehsil Lakhni, district Bhandara, and Rajaram Tanaji Durge (55), resident of Supgaon, district Chandrapur. The injured is Nirdhara Akash Jambhulkar (27).

According to police, Akash, Rajaram and Nirdhara were riding triple seat on a Honda Shine motorcycle around 2.30 pm on Monday. They were travelling towards Mouda from Chandrapur. Midway near Gabba Dhabha in Hudkeshwar police limits, a recklessly driven truck coming from Bhandara dashed against their bike with forceful impact. Due to the impact, the three fell on the road and suffered critical injuries. The injured were rushed to GMCH where doctors declared Akash Jambhulkar and Rajaram Durge dead on admission. Nirdhara Durge is admitted and is reportedly battling for life. The driver of the killer truck fled the spot along with his vehicle fearing angry backlash from people.

Hudkeshwar PSI Balu Rathod, based on a complaint, booked the truck driver under Sections 279, 304(A), 338 of the IPC read with Sections 134, 187 of Motor Vehicles Act and launched a search for him.

