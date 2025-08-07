Man falls from railway bridge in Uppalwadi, dies

Advertisement



Nagpur: An unidentified man aged between 30 and 40 years died after falling from the railway bridge in Uppalwadi, under the jurisdiction of Kapilnagar Police Station.

The incident occurred around 9 am when the man was found injured on a cement platform beneath the bridge. Passersby alerted police, and he was rushed to Mayo Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. Based on the information provided by a local resident, Kavdu Bajirao Uike (63) from Bhilgaon, an accidental death has been registered by PSI Rannaure of Kapilnagar Police Station. Further inquiry is ongoing to identify the deceased and determine the cause of the fall.