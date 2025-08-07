Cash, gold worth Rs 26.45 lakh stolen from house in Friends Colony, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police have registered a theft case after gold, silver ornaments, and Rs 1 lakh in cash, worth a total of Rs 26.45 lakh, were stolen from a house in Friends Colony, Nagpur.

Complainant Rama Ramjanak Singh (68) reported that she had stored the valuables securely in an iron cupboard at her residence, Plot No. 100. Between November 1, 2023, and May 9, 2025, the items went missing without her knowledge.

Suspicion has fallen on the woman caretaker who used to look after the complainant’s grandchild during this period. Based on the complaint, PSI Sherekar from Gittikhadan Police Station registered an offence under IPC Section 306. Further investigation is underway to verify the allegations and trace the missing valuables.