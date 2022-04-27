Man ends life over wife’s affair in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Upset over wife’s extramarital affair, a young man committed suicide in village Chikna in Kuhi Taluka of Nagpur district, on Sunday.

Kisan Ankush Mojankar (30) took the extreme step by hanging himself from the ceiling fan with his wife’s saree on Sunday. Kisan married to a young girl on March 6 this year. After the marriage, his wife went to her parents’ house but did not return. Kisan, his mother and elder sister tried to convince her to return home. On April 23, they met her parents and discussed the issue. However, there was no positive response from their side.

Police found a suicide note left by Kisan in which he allegedly stated that his wife spoiled his life as she tied the nuptial knot with him despite having an affair with a man. Veltur Police started further investigations after registering a case under Section 174 of CrPC.

