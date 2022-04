Advertisement

Nagpur: A small fire broke out opposite Reliance Petrol Pump due to some mischief mongers.

The fire was immediately doused following the swift action of the Fire Department.

With the mercury reaching a new high the incidents of fires have become a common sight in the Second Capital of the State.

Yesterday, two mopeds were also gutted in fire at Medical Square.

