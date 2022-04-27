Students protest Nagpur University’s decision to hold exams offline

Advertisement

Nagpur: Students under the banners of the Nationalist Students Union (NSC) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) strongly protested the Nagpur University’s decision to conduct all summer examinations offline.

Notably, the Maharashtra Government on Monday announced offline exams for all traditional universities in consultation with the Vice Chancellors in the state. Upset over the decision, the students’ organizations have warned Nagpur University of an agitation if the latter cancelled its decision to conduct summer exams in online mode.

Delegations of the NSC and NSUI on Tuesday met Vice Chancellor Subhash Chaudhari and handed over respective representations.

According to reports, students from all universities were complaining of lack of uniformity in exams which may hamper their prospects against those appearing online. Following a big hue and cry, the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Department decided to step in to resolve the issue by conducting a meeting of all VCs on Monday, where consensus was reached to hold the exams offline.

Advertisement

According to students, they were in a big confusion after the government’s announcement as they had prepared for online exams right since last year as their classes too were held in the same format due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, about 70-80 students from various colleges met the VC on Monday and demanded offline exams as their calibre was not being tested via the online mode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement